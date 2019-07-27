Synovus Financial (SNV) Holder Jcsd Capital Has Lifted Its Stake; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shares Rose While Pecaut & Company Has Lifted Stake

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 879,237 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 1.42 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Asset Management Reports Record 2018 Net Income and FFO – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield weighs bid for Iberian hydro assets – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 RRSP Stocks to Own for Decades – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Stash These 2 Trusted Dividend Stocks in Your RRSP – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 55,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sb Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG).

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Regions Bank executive named CFO at Synovus – Birmingham Business Journal” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “RBC Capital Transfers Coverage on Synovus Financial (SNV) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shareholders Are Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.