Synovus Financial (SNV) Got Lower Evercore ISI Group Rating And $38.0000 Target; Shorts at BRISTOW GROUP (BRSWQ) Lowered By 16.71%

BRISTOW GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:BRSWQ) had a decrease of 16.71% in short interest. BRSWQ’s SI was 977,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 16.71% from 1.17 million shares previously. With 1.77 million avg volume, 1 days are for BRISTOW GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:BRSWQ)’s short sellers to cover BRSWQ’s short positions. The stock increased 10.88% or $0.0031 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0316. About 193,924 shares traded. Bristow Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRSWQ) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Equity analysts at Evercore ISI Group’s equities division cut Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)‘s stock from Outperform to In-Line on 20 September. The analysts at Evercore ISI Group have a TP of $38.0000 on SNV or 5.03% more upside.

Bristow Group Inc. provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.26 million. The firm offers helicopter charter services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides search and rescue services for the gas and oil industry, and governmental agencies; and aircraft support services.

The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 1.53 million shares traded or 7.31% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Synovus Financial has $4200 highest and $40 lowest target. $41.20’s average target is 13.88% above currents $36.18 stock price. Synovus Financial had 6 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained it with “Hold” rating and $40 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Synovus Bank that provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $5.58 billion. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. It has a 10.66 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.