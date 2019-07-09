Synovus Financial Raised Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Share Value Rose; Westpac Banking Stake in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Cut by $2.25 Billion

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 469 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,607 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.49M, up from 21,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $977.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $32.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1984.74. About 2.37M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 26/05/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Will Whole Foods Discount Leave Amazon Holding the Bag? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Barry Zalma Releases Insurance Education Books on Amazon.com; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – Rinnai Is First To Market With Amazon Alexa Integration; 26/04/2018 – Darren Rovell: Sources: Amazon renews Thursday Night Football digital streaming deal for next two seasons at 30% increase,; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a version of Alexa that rewards politeness and a candy-colored Echo; 16/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising the Washington Post’s Pulitzer wins

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 14,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,954 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 billion, down from 82,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.61B market cap company. The stock increased 5.12% or $9.15 during the last trading session, reaching $187.93. About 318,876 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 27/04/2018 – Sage Gold — Commences Extraction — 175E Stope; 17/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics to Present Brexanolone Postpartum Depression Data and SAGE-217 Major Depressive Disorder Data at Upcoming Spring Medical Meetings; 09/05/2018 – Sage Intacct Named 2018 Top Rated Enterprise Resource Planning Solution by TrustRadius; 30/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Jennifer Lopez as Community Relations Director of Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory; 23/04/2018 – SAGE SUBMITS NDA FOR TREATMENT OF POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION; 27/04/2018 – SAGE GOLD INC – EXPECTS AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WILL NOT BE RELEASED AS SCHEDULED ON APRIL 30, 2018; 18/04/2018 – CEdMA Honors Sage as Leader in Educational Services With 2018 Impact Award; 12/03/2018 – Goodway Group Select Sage lntacct to Manage its Digital Evolution Realizing 227% Growth; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: FY18 Organic Revenue Growth Guidance Revised to 7% from 8%; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Century Sage Scientific Holdings Ltd

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 34,597 shares to 59,632 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 27,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.81M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Services accumulated 20,248 shares. Art Advsr Limited holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,397 shares. Biltmore Wealth holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 373 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Orca Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 442 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stonebridge Cap Mgmt invested in 1,415 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 143 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Allstate holds 1.41% or 29,354 shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management Communications has invested 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 12,810 shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. 1St Source Financial Bank owns 5,134 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Founders Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12,211 shares to 93,302 shares, valued at $14.90 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 58,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-3.32 earnings per share, down 822.22% or $2.96 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. After $-3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.48% EPS growth.

