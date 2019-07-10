Synovus Financial Maintains Holding in Tjx Cos New (TJX); Philadelphia Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Stake in American Express Co (AXP) by $2.81 Million as Stock Value Rose

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 6,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,089 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, up from 102,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.79. About 4.48M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 61.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 25,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,889 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 41,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $125.9. About 2.16 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 16,454 shares to 371,733 shares, valued at $17.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Ibm Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Securities invested in 4,183 shares. Mcmillion Cap reported 12,491 shares. Moreover, Motco has 0.03% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,680 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,176 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 40,430 shares. Bluemar Cap Management Lc invested in 2.59% or 68,020 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated holds 933,652 shares. Birmingham Cap Com Inc Al stated it has 29,490 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 7,276 shares stake. Cornerstone Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 782,924 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Johnson Inv Counsel has 1.55% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 662,200 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited has invested 0.82% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.08% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.35 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 30,230 shares to 362,897 shares, valued at $39.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,738 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).