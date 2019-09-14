Synovus Financial Lowered Its Position in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by $536,450 as Stock Value Declined; Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stake Increased by Amp Capital Investors Ltd

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 31.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 10,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 23,642 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, down from 34,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 4.31M shares traded or 21.74% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON FAN BLADE INSPECTION RESULTS; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Load Factor 82.5%, Down 1.5 Points; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR COMMENTS ON HAWAII FLIGHTS IN AN EMAIL TODAY; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Remains Committed to Maintaining Investment Grade Balance Sheet and Strong Fincl Position; 17/04/2018 – 620wtmj: Breaking: Southwest Airlines jet engine failure kills passenger on board airplane; 17/04/2018 – #WVTM13: #BREAKING: Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after blowing an engine #WVTM13; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Forced to Land After Engine Blowout Breaks Window; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – LUV CEO: CANADA FLIGHTS MAY MOVE UP PRIORITY LIST POST HAWAII; 21/05/2018 – VARIDESK SNAGS FORMER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXEC FOR COO ROLE

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 15,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 121,567 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.74M, up from 106,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.12M shares traded or 5.35% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPR CEO SEES ASCO PURCHASE EXPANDING AIRBUS, MILITARY CONTRACTS; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 EPS $6.25-EPS $6.50; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO FOCUSED ON 15 SUPPLIERS STRUGGLING W/ 737 RATES; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BUILDING 737 AT 52 JET MONTHLY RATE; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal With 56M Votes Against, 41.3M For; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES ASCO DEAL BOLSTERING 737, PARTS FABRICATION; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Deal Could Be Announced Soon

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 3,227 shares to 30,138 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 3,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,256 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. One Trading Limited Partnership owns 2,000 shares. Quantum Cap Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 15,500 were reported by Prescott Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 75,800 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs owns 155 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0% or 3 shares. Boston has 0.18% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia owns 15,320 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 6.96M shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Com holds 2,690 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr accumulated 248 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 29,000 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 9,475 shares to 316,724 shares, valued at $63.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 16,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14M for 13.04 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.