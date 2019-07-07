Synovus Financial Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position By $1.71 Million; Sunpower (SPWR) SI Decreased By 3.62%

Synovus Financial Corp decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Synovus Financial Corp sold 32,221 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Synovus Financial Corp holds 504,530 shares with $27.24M value, down from 536,751 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $242.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog

Among 5 analysts covering SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. SunPower had 10 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of SPWR in report on Tuesday, June 18 to “Buy” rating. Bank of America downgraded the shares of SPWR in report on Friday, February 15 to “Sell” rating. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by Credit Suisse.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, makes, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. It operates through three divisions: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides solar power components, including panels and other system components.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. 10,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 12. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”.