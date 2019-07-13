Synovus Financial Lowered By $3.60 Million Its Southern Co (SO) Position; United Community Financial (UCFC) Sentiment Is 1.3

Synovus Financial Corp decreased Southern Co (SO) stake by 7.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Synovus Financial Corp sold 70,510 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 8.98%. The Synovus Financial Corp holds 843,627 shares with $43.61M value, down from 914,137 last quarter. Southern Co now has $57.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 4.16 million shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC

United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 52 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 40 decreased and sold their holdings in United Community Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 30.62 million shares, up from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding United Community Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 35 Increased: 31 New Position: 21.

Analysts await United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UCFC’s profit will be $9.76 million for 11.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by United Community Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Clover Partners L.P. holds 4.03% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. for 243,148 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owns 707,319 shares or 2.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fj Capital Management Llc has 2.32% invested in the company for 2.40 million shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 108,274 shares.

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for The Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown that provides consumer and business banking services. The company has market cap of $461.11 million. The firm offers various deposit instruments, including regular savings accounts, demand deposits, individual retirement accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.6 P/E ratio. It provides commercial loans, such as multifamily loans; nonresidential real estate loans comprising retail centers, office buildings, and industrial buildings; land loans; loans for the construction of multifamily properties, nonresidential real estate projects, and to builders; and secured and unsecured loans, including traditional lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 80,398 shares traded. United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) has declined 10.26% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC)

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61 million for 19.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Utah Retirement invested in 194,510 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 2.00M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Stadion Money Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 19,556 shares. Personal Cap Advisors stated it has 785,925 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Management Llc stated it has 9,420 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 28,129 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management holds 66,106 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 0.15% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Suntrust Banks accumulated 622,636 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 11,565 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Co reported 4,778 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd holds 7,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.75% or 102,916 shares. Iowa Bancshares invested in 0.44% or 18,355 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. $4.42M worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Clark Henry A III bought 2,000 shares worth $100,380. Shares for $1.63M were sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $63,345 were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR on Wednesday, February 6.