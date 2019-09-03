Synovus Financial Lifted Fortinet (FTNT) Position; Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp increased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 129% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Synovus Financial Corp acquired 4,599 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s stock declined 12.60%. The Synovus Financial Corp holds 8,164 shares with $687,000 value, up from 3,565 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $13.12B valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.03. About 1.17M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56

Among 4 analysts covering Portola Pharma (NASDAQ:PTLA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Portola Pharma has $50 highest and $3500 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 42.81% above currents $28.36 stock price. Portola Pharma had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The stock of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Oppenheimer. The rating was reinitiated by Credit Suisse on Monday, August 5 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. See Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) latest ratings:

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The firm is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis.

The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 859,487 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa® (Andexanet Alfa) in Patients with Life-Threatening Bleeding; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS & PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE CHMP OP; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa(R), First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 30/04/2018 – Portola Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $84.2M; 10/05/2018 – Two New California Pacific Homes Neighborhoods Debut This Summer in Portola Springs® Village; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in the European Union; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS – BROADER COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IS ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019 UPON FDA APPROVAL OF ITS GENERATION 2 MANUFACTURING PROCESS; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at Irvine’s Portola Springs® Village

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 75,600 shares. The Texas-based Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Pura Vida Invests Limited Liability Com owns 56,225 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The reported 42,666 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 8,209 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 23,350 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% or 115,057 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York, a New York-based fund reported 15,887 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). 6,645 were reported by Sg Americas Ltd Liability. Rhumbline Advisers has 86,995 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Atwood Palmer, Missouri-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp holds 174,945 shares. Daiwa has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Synovus Financial Corp decreased Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc stake by 21,056 shares to 17,616 valued at $627,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Inc (EWG) stake by 235,823 shares and now owns 50,534 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) was reduced too.

