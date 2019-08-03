Synovus Financial Lifted Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position By $706,300; Taylor Asset Management Trimmed Its Mbia (MBI) Position

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased Mbia Inc (MBI) stake by 19.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 163,400 shares as Mbia Inc (MBI)’s stock declined 5.57%. The Taylor Asset Management Inc holds 678,712 shares with $6.46M value, down from 842,112 last quarter. Mbia Inc now has $845.89M valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 619,911 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – TILTON AND MBIA INSURANCE CAN KEEP SOME TERMS UNDER SEAL; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60; 15/03/2018 – COFINA Constituents Set the Record Straight with Facts on Sales & Use Tax Collection Data; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 69c; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 – MBIA FILES CEO BILL FALLON’S LETTER TO OWNERS WITH SEC; 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Synovus Financial Corp increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 6.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Synovus Financial Corp acquired 4,036 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Synovus Financial Corp holds 63,897 shares with $11.24 million value, up from 59,861 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $123.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $193.01. About 1.79 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accenture: A Bold Claim Supported By Evidence – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of the West Selects Mortgage Cadence Platform to Support Its Mortgage Operations – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Synovus Financial Corp decreased Ishares Tr (OEF) stake by 38,390 shares to 3,059 valued at $383,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 9,402 shares and now owns 239,838 shares. Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 7,190 shares. Greenleaf holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 13,550 shares. 4.24 million were accumulated by Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company. Palladium Prns stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 2,395 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 2,186 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd holds 0.1% or 1,350 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated has 22,847 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Old Bankshares In reported 5,601 shares stake. Peak Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Asset One Ltd stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The Japan-based Mu Invs Ltd has invested 3.9% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 324 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21100 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight” on Friday, March 29. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 29. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Thursday, June 20 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral”. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 113,945 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Aperio Group Limited Com invested in 23,105 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 135,539 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 647,236 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 126 shares. Acr Alpine Research Limited Liability Company accumulated 158,032 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Citigroup invested in 74,629 shares. United Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP holds 1.47 million shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Fil Limited stated it has 47 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Quantbot Technologies Lp has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 6,850 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 267,933 shares.

More notable recent MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 13% – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MBIA Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: GTCR, Apollo, EQT, CPPIB, Arsenal, Apax, Bregal Sagemount – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MBIA Q4 reflects increased value of recoveries – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MBIA +3.9% after Q1 beat, Q&A over PREPA bonds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.