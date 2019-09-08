Synovus Financial Increases Stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR); As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Value Rose, Birch Hill Investment Advisors Upped Its Holding

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 50.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 2,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,102 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $966,000, up from 4,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 183,069 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 18,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 359,225 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93 million, up from 340,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 3.99 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0.17% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 403,636 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 64,387 shares stake. Driehaus Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 14,787 shares. Frontier Capital Company Lc owns 845,142 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 10,070 shares in its portfolio. 6,829 are owned by Proshare Llc. Synovus Corp reported 7,102 shares stake. Tudor Corporation Et Al accumulated 4,125 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.06% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Private Advisor Group Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 3,990 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated holds 32,677 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Moreover, Cap Management has 0.12% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 19,095 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 223,519 shares.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12,717 shares to 60,385 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 65,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,315 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,764 shares to 29,856 shares, valued at $53.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 179,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,462 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

