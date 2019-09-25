Synovus Financial Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD); Doheny Asset Management Holds Stake in Energous (WATT)

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Energous Corp (WATT) by 25.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 149,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.84% . The institutional investor held 733,874 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, up from 584,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Energous Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.69. About 200,842 shares traded. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has declined 69.27% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS NAMES ROBERT J. GRIFFIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chairman Emeritus; 03/05/2018 – Short-seller Chris Brown is not a believer in Energous’ technology, calling it a “fraud.”; 27/03/2018 – Energous Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chmn of the Bd; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corp Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 13/03/2018 – Energous Demonstrates WattUp RF-Based Wireless Charging Technology at First Annual AirFuel Wireless Power Conference & Developers Forum; 27/03/2018 – Energous: Griffin Replaces John Gaulding as Chairman; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Energous Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WATT); 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS: GAULDING TO BE CHAIRMAN EMERITUS, NAMES ADDED 2 TO BD

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 824.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 36,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 40,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 4,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. About 73.22 million shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 03/04/2018 – AMD Adds Yahoo Japan to a Growing List of Internet Service Providers Seizing on the Performance and Scalability of the AMD EPYC Processor; 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO Su: This Computing Cycle Is Up for Grabs — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 25/04/2018 – AMD 1Q REV. $1.65B, EST. $1.57B; 20/03/2018 – AMD: COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT, DEVELOPING MITIGATIONS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMD); 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 16/04/2018 – AMD Named Company of the Year at PCR Awards 2018; 08/03/2018 – Hard to Short AMD (AMD) Amid Rumors – Craig Hallum; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS IN BLOG POST: `SECURITY IS A TOP PRIORITY’

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11,914 shares to 12,798 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,387 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

