Synovus Financial Increased Cintas (CTAS) Holding by $2.00 Million; Share Value Rose; Lone Pine Capital Cut Its Position in Csx (CSX) as Stock Price Declined

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 936.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 9,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 11,005 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 1,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $263.42. About 239,018 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598.46 million, down from 9.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.57. About 3.44 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Advsr reported 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.07% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). St Germain D J Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,052 shares. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri has invested 0.53% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.31% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 82,261 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The accumulated 149,393 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Mcf Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,366 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.14% or 9,274 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests Co accumulated 197,467 shares. The Wyoming-based Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability Co (Wy) has invested 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Hbk Invests Lp holds 164,937 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Iowa-based Dubuque Bank And Trust has invested 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 162,656 are owned by Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Company. Gradient Invests Limited Liability invested in 3,643 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $809.18M for 16.48 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 216,422 shares to 667,206 shares, valued at $338.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. 1,740 Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares with value of $351,106 were sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E. Thompson Michael Lawrence sold $200,600 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Tuesday, February 12.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4,275 shares to 7,952 shares, valued at $572,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 415,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 951,615 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

