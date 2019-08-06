Synovus Financial Increased By $386,316 Its Fortinet (FTNT) Stake; Alexandria Capital Trimmed Its American Tower New (AMT) Position

Synovus Financial Corp increased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 129% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Synovus Financial Corp acquired 4,599 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s stock declined 12.60%. The Synovus Financial Corp holds 8,164 shares with $687,000 value, up from 3,565 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $14.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $82.02. About 1.20 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 12.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 5,036 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Alexandria Capital Llc holds 34,099 shares with $6.72M value, down from 39,135 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $95.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $216.18. About 1.02 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Tower had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the shares of AMT in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of AMT in report on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling holds 255 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Llc has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 23,677 shares. Huntington Bancorp has invested 0.17% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Spirit Of America Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 3,350 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Lc invested in 0.11% or 2,673 shares. Heritage Mngmt Corporation holds 57,958 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.06% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 53,211 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 7,374 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 22,610 shares. Df Dent Company Inc accumulated 2.44% or 623,953 shares. Boltwood Cap Mgmt accumulated 4,075 shares. Greatmark Inv holds 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 1,282 shares. Sns Financial Gp owns 1,816 shares. Cambridge Tru holds 115,200 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.27% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Tower’s (AMT) Q2 AFFO Beats Estimates, Revenues Up – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Tower Delivered Solid Growth in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Factors to Impact American Tower (AMT) This Earnings Season – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Trio of Strong Performers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Tower responds on Sprint, T-Mobile revenues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Fortinet had 15 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold”. First Analysis upgraded the shares of FTNT in report on Friday, February 8 to “Outperform” rating. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 2.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet (FTNT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.9% – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Fortinet (FTNT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet Boosts Guidance Despite Escalating Trade War – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fortinet +7% after FY billings boost – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet (FTNT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Synovus Financial Corp decreased Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) stake by 51,137 shares to 12.42 million valued at $1.18B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 4,472 shares and now owns 200,478 shares. Ishares Tr (DVY) was reduced too.