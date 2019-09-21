Synovus Financial Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Has Boosted by $356,592 as Share Value Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 2,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 70,033 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.78M, down from 72,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 191.43% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 1,938 shares as the company's stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 65,835 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.17 million, up from 63,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 2.42 million shares traded or 29.28% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 52,552 are owned by Provident Mngmt. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct reported 25,043 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 416,573 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Tompkins Fin, a New York-based fund reported 15,682 shares. Salem Inv Counselors has 0.77% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 45,076 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,790 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors stated it has 1,106 shares. Fiera Cap reported 269,014 shares stake. Fil Limited has 178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management reported 1,386 shares stake. Moreover, Ajo Lp has 0.04% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 41,262 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Llc has 0.06% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Curbstone Financial Mngmt invested in 4,100 shares. Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc has 233,284 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc holds 0.3% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 108,631 shares.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 29,274 shares to 814,353 shares, valued at $45.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 8,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,272 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.26% or 36,471 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation invested in 0.28% or 524,870 shares. Spirit Of America Ny holds 14,650 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Discovery Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Ct owns 262,500 shares or 3.5% of their US portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated has 1.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 137,271 shares. Peninsula Asset Management owns 4,440 shares. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Trust accumulated 27,202 shares or 2.32% of the stock. Fernwood Invest Limited Com has invested 0.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Com holds 100,217 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0.24% or 392,254 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wharton Business Gru Llc has 2,273 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ibis Cap Llp holds 12,030 shares or 8.52% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd has 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,714 shares. One Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 25,386 shares or 0.6% of the stock.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $527.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,283 shares to 73,318 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 19,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.