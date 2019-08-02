Synovus Financial Has Upped Position in Verizon Communications (VZ); Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose While Partnervest Advisory Services Lowered Stake

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 35.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 4,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 8,228 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 12,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $120.66. About 5.45 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 43.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 104,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 344,908 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.40 million, up from 240,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.21. About 10.55 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow ends 280 points lower as Trump announces additional tariffs on China – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 64,659 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Co holds 0.74% or 14.56 million shares in its portfolio. Assoc New York holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 25,720 shares. Capital Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.95% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 275,241 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 98,768 shares. Markel holds 0.09% or 93,000 shares in its portfolio. Walter Keenan Finance Consulting Company Mi Adv has 90,967 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora holds 1.83% or 86,584 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Inc holds 412,946 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 193,418 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 164,070 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Altfest L J And owns 0.8% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 208,803 shares. Apriem Advisors accumulated 27,484 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance reported 30,000 shares stake.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12,717 shares to 60,385 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 40,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,587 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sky Inv Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 35,812 shares. Diker Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hodges Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 15,926 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,332 shares. Pacific Global Investment Co accumulated 35,170 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 369,644 shares. 1.98M are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Murphy Mngmt Inc invested in 0.93% or 49,235 shares. Keystone Financial Planning holds 3.58% or 58,929 shares in its portfolio. 7,224 are owned by First Mercantile Trust. Zacks Inv Mngmt stated it has 1.95% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). A D Beadell Counsel reported 8,489 shares. Marco Investment Management Llc invested in 11,481 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Iowa Retail Bank, Iowa-based fund reported 39,321 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.