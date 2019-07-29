Synovus Financial Has Upped Its Holding in Hormel Foods (HRL) as Share Price Declined; Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Van Hulzen Asset Management Cut Its Position

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 65.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 29,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,737 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 45,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 1.42M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – EXPECT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE TO CONTINUE SHOWING EARNINGS DECLINES FOR REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS REAFFIRMS FY GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER VOLUME UP 14%; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 26/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION RECALLS CANNED PORK AND CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Hormel Is Said to Mull Bid for $600 Million Chinese Wasabi Maker; 25/04/2018 – HORMEL IS SAID TO MULL BID FOR $600M CHINESE WASABI MAKER

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 76.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 71,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,094 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 93,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 3.45M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Rev $18.98B; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES; 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts; 16/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s Speedway Will Purchase 78 Store Locations Held by Petr-All Petroleum Consulting; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Management Company accumulated 131,227 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Smith Moore & holds 0.18% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) or 17,005 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 0.04% or 227,371 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank has invested 0.17% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Minnesota-based Us State Bank De has invested 0.27% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Duncker Streett & Co holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 193,066 shares. The Georgia-based Benedict Fincl has invested 1.64% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Automobile Association holds 257,887 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of owns 42,949 shares. Moreover, Amg Tru Comml Bank has 1.93% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 700,584 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors accumulated 45,470 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 1.31M shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs holds 5,416 shares.

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Hormel: African Swine Fever In China Impacted Hog, Pork Markets – Benzinga” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Safe Is Hormel Foods’ Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hormel Foods: Is It Worth $43 A Share? – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Dividend Stocks to Buy as the Trade War Reignites – Investorplace.com” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hormel Foods – Valuation Now Unreasonable – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32,221 shares to 504,530 shares, valued at $27.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 6,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,802 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 41.41% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $881.28M for 10.68 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,577.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Inc holds 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 204,893 shares. James reported 0.32% stake. Verity & Verity has invested 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Polygon Management has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Horizon Invs Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). North Star Invest Management reported 1,150 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.20M shares. Sageworth Trust Company has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 10,543 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.28 million shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 878 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Company has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Norinchukin Bank The stated it has 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 29,601 shares to 134,654 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 25,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.