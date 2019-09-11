Synovus Financial Has Upped Its C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stake by $338,238; Puzo Michael J Has Raised Its Eog Resources (EOG) Position

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 1365.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 3,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 4,221 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, up from 288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $86.7. About 2.00 million shares traded or 55.14% up from the average. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 62.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 12,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 32,140 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 19,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 4.19 million shares traded or 14.40% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation reported 490,000 shares stake. State Street has 8.38 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund reported 2,721 shares stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp owns 0.12% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 7,419 shares. James Rech owns 7,665 shares. Tobam has 0.05% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 12,085 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 46,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 38,468 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). 32,002 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Twin Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 60,910 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.04% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 95,907 shares. 10,644 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Inc. Mirae Asset Global Invests holds 6,116 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.03% or 206,910 shares in its portfolio.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 70,510 shares to 843,627 shares, valued at $43.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,627 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,985 activity.

