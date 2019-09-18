Synovus Financial Has Upped Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $569,088; Shares Declined; Korea Investment Holding In Sina (SINA) Was Has Lifted

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 15,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 276,290 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99M, up from 260,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 1.99 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 66,146 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, up from 53,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 384,580 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: Get a Secure 5.85% Yield from Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 08, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Pension: Should You Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) or CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock for Passive Income? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge Preferreds Have Collapsed And Are A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge: Back And Forth Continues On Mainline Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge Reaches Agreement with Shippers to Place the Line 3 Replacement Pipeline into Service in Canada – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4,504 shares to 14,035 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 9,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR).

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SINA Corp’s (SINA) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why SINA Stock Popped 13% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why SINA Stock Sank 36% in May – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Sina (SINA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Good and Bad of Chinese Media Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold SINA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 42.59 million shares or 5.43% more from 40.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 5,217 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited holds 64,887 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 243,560 shares. Boston Prtn, Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,794 shares. Eagle Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Korea Inv, Korea-based fund reported 66,146 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested in 0.01% or 139,862 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp has 3.05 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Natixis reported 50,684 shares stake. State Street Corp accumulated 1.35M shares or 0% of the stock. Axa invested in 33,509 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Camarda Finance Lc has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). The Minnesota-based Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Kbc Gp Nv holds 44,062 shares. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA).