Synovus Financial Has Upped By $1.76 Million Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position; Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) Shorts Lowered By 39.2%

Synovus Financial Corp increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 105.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Synovus Financial Corp acquired 10,084 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Synovus Financial Corp holds 19,677 shares with $3.45M value, up from 9,593 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $38.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.22% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 275,679 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ)

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) had a decrease of 39.2% in short interest. PLPC’s SI was 19,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 39.2% from 32,400 shares previously. With 10,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC)’s short sellers to cover PLPC’s short positions. The SI to Preformed Line Products Company’s float is 0.85%. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.21. About 315 shares traded. Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) has declined 33.41% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical PLPC News: 19/03/2018 – Preformed Line Products Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 Preformed Line Products 4Q EPS 14c; 04/05/2018 – Preformed Line Products 1Q EPS $1.09; 19/04/2018 – DJ Preformed Line Products Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLPC); 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 04/05/2018 – Preformed Line Products 1Q Net $5.53M

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Constellation Brands (STZ) to sell Black Velvet Canadian Whisky to Heaven Hill Brands for about $266 million – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Canopy Growth Investors Pull Back As Losses Widen In Q1; CBD Products Coming To US Market – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Constellation Brands to Present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: GE, Cisco and Canopy Make Wild Moves – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Invest Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 2,710 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 20,596 shares. Vanguard Group holds 12.02M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Weik Mgmt has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 207,326 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Alethea Capital Management Ltd Com reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc has 0.03% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,166 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 649 shares. Legacy Private Tru has invested 0.61% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Oakworth has 1.85% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The New York-based Spirit Of America Mgmt has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Assetmark invested in 0.01% or 3,639 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc has $26400 highest and $162 lowest target. $214.50’s average target is 7.94% above currents $198.72 stock price. Constellation Brands Inc had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Wells Fargo. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of STZ in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of STZ in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”.

Synovus Financial Corp decreased Linde Plc stake by 2,314 shares to 34,794 valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) stake by 4,434 shares and now owns 278,970 shares. Ishares Tr (IFEU) was reduced too.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $238.81 million. It offers formed wire products and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications. It has a 10.52 P/E ratio. The firm also provides protective closures, including splice cases to protect fixed line communication networks, such as copper cable or fiber optic cable, from moisture, environmental hazards, and other contaminants; and plastic products comprising guy markers, tree guards, fiber optic cable markers, and pedestal markers to identify power conductors, communication cables, and guy wires.