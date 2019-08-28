Synovus Financial Has Trimmed Position in Lear (LEA) by $538,380 as Market Valuation Declined; Shareholder M&R Capital Management Has Raised Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Position

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 71.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 3,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 1,613 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 5,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $107.14. About 307,530 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 911.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 84,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 93,998 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15M, up from 9,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $136.38. About 3.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $240.54M for 6.80 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

