Synovus Financial Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Targa Resources Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $67 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of TRGP in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20. See Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $57 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Suntrust Robinson Humphrey 48.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group

13/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Synovus Financial Corp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Synovus Financial Corp sold 7,028 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Synovus Financial Corp holds 558,801 shares with $65.92M value, down from 565,829 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $132.47. About 34.18M shares traded or 40.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Loss-Making Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.37% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 1.71 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold Targa Resources Corp. shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.55% or 377,599 shares. 62 were reported by Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Van Eck Assoc Corp invested in 1,634 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 855 shares. Greenleaf holds 7,191 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj reported 206,786 shares. Walnut Private Equity Prtnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 51,689 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 55,120 shares. Novare Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 29,239 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs reported 0.05% stake. First Personal Fincl Serv invested in 0% or 285 shares. Harvest Fund Ltd Liability accumulated 12.88 million shares or 5.24% of the stock. Spirit Of America New York has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Highstreet Asset Management accumulated 0.06% or 24,259 shares.

Targa Resources Corp., through its general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.32 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling, and selling NGLs and NGL products; and gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Synovus Financial Corp increased Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) stake by 38,619 shares to 82,496 valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) stake by 18,319 shares and now owns 655,681 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) was raised too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 575,511 were reported by Locust Wood Cap Advisers Llc. South Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 25,440 shares. Altfest L J & Inc has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 1.67% or 2.74 million shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Fincl holds 58,667 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 131,771 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank stated it has 1.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alethea Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 0.33% or 3,900 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management accumulated 0.88% or 27,763 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 251.56M shares or 3.55% of all its holdings. Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Company invested 2.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenwich Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 3.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 644,447 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management accumulated 458,108 shares or 4.09% of the stock.