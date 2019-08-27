Synovus Financial Has Raised Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding By $584,896; Sir Capital Management LP Lifted Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake

Synovus Financial Corp increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 4.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Synovus Financial Corp acquired 2,368 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Synovus Financial Corp holds 55,659 shares with $13.75M value, up from 53,291 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $219.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $231.12. About 165,804 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 202.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp acquired 192,598 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 287,800 shares with $43.83M value, up from 95,202 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $20.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $120.41. About 151,402 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 17.40% above currents $231.12 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “More Problems Emerge For This Health Care ETF – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Synovus Financial Corp decreased Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 4,802 shares to 119,152 valued at $10.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard World Fd (MGK) stake by 4,508 shares and now owns 575,481 shares. Ishares Tr (PFF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability reported 517,018 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 400 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Service Inc owns 1,711 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gulf Intll Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.98% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gm Advisory Inc holds 0.28% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 3,439 shares. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). M&R Capital Inc invested 0.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Exane Derivatives holds 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 4,176 shares. Viking Glob Invsts Lp holds 3.74M shares or 5.3% of its portfolio. Sequoia Finance Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,979 shares. Stralem And has invested 3.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Vestor Cap Ltd Co owns 56,585 shares or 2.56% of their US portfolio. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation stated it has 27,970 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 20,582 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 14.05M shares or 3.07% of its portfolio.

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased Delek Us Hldgs Inc New stake by 78,742 shares to 164,729 valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 623,131 shares and now owns 419,019 shares. Nutrien Ltd was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt reported 14,050 shares stake. Moreover, Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0.02% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 35,300 are owned by Quantitative Inv Limited Com. Stephens Management Gru Lc accumulated 19,755 shares. Anderson Hoagland owns 9,765 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 70,588 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc invested in 0.01% or 8,386 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% or 56,452 shares in its portfolio. Ejf Lc stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 717 were accumulated by Hudock Cap Limited Liability Corp. The Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.12% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 43,073 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 428,628 shares. 7,361 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.76% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pioneer Natural (PXD) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oil producers adding hedges; OXY accounts for more than half of increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.