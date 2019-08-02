Synovus Financial Has Lowered Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding; 1 Analysts Covering Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Among 2 analysts covering Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chartwell Retirement Residences had 2 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) rating on Monday, March 4. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $17.25 target. See Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) latest ratings:

05/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $16 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $17.25 Maintain

Synovus Financial Corp decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 4.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Synovus Financial Corp sold 6,569 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Synovus Financial Corp holds 142,802 shares with $14.83M value, down from 149,371 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $49.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $116.67. About 763,721 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC

More important recent Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “June 2018 Portfolio Update – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2018, also Theglobeandmail.com published article titled: “Thursday’s TSX breakouts: A dividend stock with 10 buy calls that has jumped 600% over the past decade – The Globe and Mail”, Theglobeandmail.com published: “The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX – The Globe and Mail” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q3 2018 Dividend Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 76,662 shares traded. Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.24 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Canada and the United States. It has a 180.47 P/E ratio. It is primarily engaged in ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long term care seniors housing communities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 216,939 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 1,977 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 69,919 shares. Payden Rygel owns 1.46% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 192,900 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp invested in 199,722 shares. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & Co, a New York-based fund reported 4,525 shares. 1.37 million are owned by Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Co reported 0.05% stake. Amalgamated Bank accumulated 62,580 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,812 shares. Assetmark has 831 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Oakworth Cap stated it has 0.09% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Carret Asset Management Llc holds 0.03% or 1,938 shares in its portfolio. 7,458 are held by Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the shares of WM in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.59 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.