Synovus Financial Has Lowered Southern Co (SO) Stake by $1.61 Million; Market Value Rose; Provise Management Group Has Increased Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $458,652 as Shares Rose

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 4,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 33,312 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72 million, up from 29,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $118.57. About 9.94 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Carnegie Mellon Professor for New Artificial Intelligence Role; 15/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank; 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 9.40 FROM EUR 9.10; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 11/04/2018 – SWEDISH MATCH AB SWMA.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 345 FROM SKR 330; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 24/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 14/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 29,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 814,353 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.04 million, down from 843,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.55. About 3.81 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR RISES TO 14% FROM 1%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 23/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN POWER ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $746.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 14,307 shares to 30,546 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 22,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,938 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 0.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pettyjohn Wood And White accumulated 61,134 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5.81M shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mngmt has 3.84% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Finance Architects reported 72,146 shares. 190,443 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems. Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Com owns 40,131 shares. Mathes reported 31,658 shares. Registered Advisor has invested 1.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 2,180 are held by Veritas (Uk) Ltd. National Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Utah Retirement reported 614,269 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. 8,670 are held by Mckinley Carter Wealth. Choate Advsrs reported 100,239 shares. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Serv Ma has invested 1.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 9,918 shares to 961,533 shares, valued at $53.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 27,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.76 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.