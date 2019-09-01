Synovus Financial Has Lifted Its Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holding; Beazer Homes USA (BZH)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Synovus Financial Corp increased Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) stake by 45.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Synovus Financial Corp acquired 13,300 shares as Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Synovus Financial Corp holds 42,472 shares with $1.23 million value, up from 29,172 last quarter. Tenet Healthcare Corp now has $2.24B valuation. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 788,051 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – PURCHASE OF WCAS’S REMAINING INTEREST IN USPI WAS COMPLETED ON AN ACCELERATED TIMELINE; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paid $630M to Purchase 15% Interest in USPI; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Marie Quintana Named Chief Marketing Officer; 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 04/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Annual Health Care Conference; 11/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Puration Previews THC Infused Beverage For Legal Canadian Recreational Market

Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 54 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 50 sold and reduced stakes in Beazer Homes USA Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 25.45 million shares, down from 27.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Beazer Homes USA Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 29 Increased: 37 New Position: 17.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.60 million activity. 81,368 shares were bought by GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – LLC, worth $1.68M on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 313,864 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Com reported 446,272 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 200,000 shares. Arrowstreet Lp holds 0.03% or 388,672 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Synovus Corporation has 0.02% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 42,472 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated accumulated 13,640 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc (Wy) accumulated 55 shares or 0% of the stock. 141,136 are owned by Tekla Limited Liability Company. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc holds 87,100 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 45,971 shares or 0% of the stock. Sector Gamma As has 1.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 218,684 shares. 455 were reported by Tower Limited Liability (Trc). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). The Illinois-based First Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Strs Ohio reported 40,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Synovus Financial Corp decreased Avanos Med Inc stake by 22,314 shares to 510 valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWV) stake by 48,861 shares and now owns 98,499 shares. Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) was reduced too.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $49,999 activity.

Towle & Co holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. for 2.45 million shares. Donald Smith & Co. Inc. owns 3.02 million shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Asset Management Inc has 1.32% invested in the company for 546,537 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.43% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 97,039 shares.