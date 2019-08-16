Synovus Financial Has Lifted Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) by $736,585 as Valuation Declined; As Ares Coml Real Estate Com (ACRE) Stock Price Rose, Beck Capital Management Raised Position

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 4,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 22,102 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, up from 17,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $148.77. About 10.34 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp Com (ACRE) by 38.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 45,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 162,664 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 117,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $439.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 160,560 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $200,035 activity. Benjamin William Stephen had bought 3,300 shares worth $50,039 on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold ACRE shares while 33 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Co, Washington-based fund reported 231,719 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 194 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Gp reported 18,983 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability reported 91,435 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15,377 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regions Financial Corp holds 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) or 1,000 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 1,081 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). 11,010 are held by Lpl Financial. Bard Associates Incorporated invested in 0.98% or 128,545 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc reported 21,579 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Com invested 0.19% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). 34,497 are held by Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 54,214 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 363,433 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited holds 1,355 shares. Pitcairn reported 4,722 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bender Robert And Associate, a California-based fund reported 16,369 shares. 192,200 are held by Keywise Cap Mgmt Limited. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 9,406 shares. Blair William And Company Il has invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 213,469 shares. 26,559 were reported by Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv. South Street Advsr Ltd invested 2.39% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bell Natl Bank accumulated 8,010 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 313,616 shares. Moreover, Amp Capital has 0.2% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 203,411 shares. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.59% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 57,080 shares to 15,212 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 1,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).