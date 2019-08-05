Synovus Financial Has Lifted By $2.60 Million Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding; Gse Systems (GVP) SI Increased By 2728.57%

Synovus Financial Corp increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 40.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Synovus Financial Corp acquired 55,271 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Synovus Financial Corp holds 192,080 shares with $9.18M value, up from 136,809 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $72.89B valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $45.34. About 14.65M shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BMS GRANTED CO NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-TRANSFERRABLE, ROYALTY-FREE LICENSE UNDER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY TO USE YERVOY IN TRIAL; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and TAK-659, a Dual SYK and FLT-3 Inhibitor, in Liquid and Solid Tumors; 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 08/05/2018 – ACell, Inc. Names Nino Pionati Vice President, International and Business Development

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $241,227 activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $230,000 was made by Loudermilk Kyle Justin on Monday, May 20.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $43.95 million. It operates in two divisions, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. It currently has negative earnings. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Synovus Financial Corp decreased Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stake by 37,339 shares to 1,140 valued at $38,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) stake by 6,569 shares and now owns 142,802 shares. Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) was reduced too.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.