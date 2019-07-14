Synovus Financial Has Increased Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holding; Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Wedbush. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Gabelli. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. See Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) latest ratings:

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Hold Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Gabelli Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Gabelli Rating: Sell New Target: $6 Downgrade

Synovus Financial Corp increased Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) stake by 45.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Synovus Financial Corp acquired 13,300 shares as Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)’s stock declined 11.33%. The Synovus Financial Corp holds 42,472 shares with $1.23M value, up from 29,172 last quarter. Tenet Healthcare Corp now has $2.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 1.16 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Cont Ops EPS 95c; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paola Arbour Named Chief Info Officer; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Eliminating Executive Committee as Standing Committee of Board; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Net $99M; 01/05/2018 – Tenet’s 1Q Beats, Karyopharm’s Myeloma Drug Crushes: Health Wrap; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 4.1% Position in Tenet; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS; 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray

More notable recent Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LXRX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Lost 28.8% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

It closed at $6.2 lastly. It is down 31.93% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.36% the S&P500. Some Historical LXRX News: 26/03/2018 – LEXICON PHARMA – SANOFI SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR SOTAGLIFLOZIN COMBINED WITH INSULIN THERAPY TO IMPROVE GLYCEMIC CONTROL IN ADULTS WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES; 29/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces EMA Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 22/05/2018 – Sanofi FDA to Review Zynquista(TM) (sotagliflozin) as Potential Treatment for Type 1 Diabetes; 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces EMA Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 14/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 29/03/2018 – Sanofi: EMA to review sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 26/03/2018 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Regulatory Submissions for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company has market cap of $658.89 million. The firm offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Week In Cannabis: Canopy Growth Trims Bruce Linton, Congressional Hearings On Ending Marijuana Prohibition, And More – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Aurora Cannabis Could Become the King of Hemp CBD – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “This CBD Stock Is Quietly Becoming a Retail Giant – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Medical Marijuana vs. Canopy Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis Stocks With Plenty Of Green Ahead – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust, a Hawaii-based fund reported 11,050 shares. Smith Asset Grp Lp has 0.02% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Moreover, Fincl Architects has 0.03% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 560 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 147,901 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Company holds 0.13% or 1.07M shares. The New York-based Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Voloridge Management Lc accumulated 55,875 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Inc accumulated 0% or 10,946 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 40,700 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc reported 756,065 shares stake. Trexquant Inv Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Moreover, Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 221,407 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp.

Synovus Financial Corp decreased Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 34,597 shares to 59,632 valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 26,033 shares and now owns 132,582 shares. Global X Fds (SDIV) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Tenet Healthcare had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 26. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 25. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.