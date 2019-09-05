Synovus Financial Has Increased Its Holding in Cintas (CTAS) by $2.00 Million; Lyrical Asset Management LP Boosted Its Stake in Avis Budget Group (CAR) by $5.91 Million as Stock Price Rose

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 936.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 9,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 11,005 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 1,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $264.01. About 90,854 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 173,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 3.65 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.08 million, up from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 695,340 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 14/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC CAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 19/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE AVIS BUDGET RENTAL FUNDING (AESOP) LLC, SE; 30/05/2018 – Avis Budget Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 21/03/2018 – SRS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS TO AVIS BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Rev $1.97B; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Avis Budget Rental Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 29/03/2018 – AVANGARDCO INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD AVGRq.L – AVIS POULTRY COMPLEX RECEIVED APPROVAL TO EXPORT CLASS (GRADE) A EGGS TO EU EFFECTIVE FROM FEBRUARY 28; 12/03/2018 – Toyota Connected North America Partners With Avis Budget Group To Enhance Customer Rental Experience; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET TO TERMINATE HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group: Jagdeep Pahwa and Carl Sparks Appointed to Bd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,682 were reported by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 29,156 shares. Hanseatic Management Services Incorporated accumulated 104 shares. Hl Svcs Limited Liability Corp owns 1,506 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank And holds 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 89 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 199,807 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.01% or 144 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2,223 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 0.05% or 2,884 shares. Shine Advisory has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc reported 2,750 shares stake. Fort L P, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,237 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 507,538 shares. Psagot Investment House has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Newfocus Financial Group Limited Liability Com owns 43,761 shares for 4.41% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why it is Worth Holding on to Cintas (CTAS) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Cintas (CTAS) Down 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Product Development and Buyouts Bode Well for Cintas (CTAS) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 11,755 shares to 26,521 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 80,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,190 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).