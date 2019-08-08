Synovus Financial Has Increased Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Position by $369,453; Share Value Rose; Charter Trust Company Maintains Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 1,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 30,346 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, up from 28,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $273.08. About 383,973 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 1,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 18,760 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 17,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $278.46. About 170,338 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,730 shares to 230,680 shares, valued at $18.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (XLE) by 6,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,730 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.