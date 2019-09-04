Synovus Financial Has Increased At&T (T) Holding; Last Week Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 2.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Synovus Financial Corp acquired 30,372 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Synovus Financial Corp holds 1.22M shares with $38.35 million value, up from 1.19 million last quarter. At&T Inc now has $256.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 20.54 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – AT&T SAYS ‘NO FACT-BASED EVIDENCE’ MERGER WILL HARM COMPETITION; 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 18/05/2018 – Tower One Wireless Completes Acquisition Of Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 22/03/2018 – Bigger AT&T would `squelch’ competition, says DoJ; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 20/03/2018 – OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE TRIAL TO DECIDE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER WERE DELAYED UNTIL THURSDAY BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER IN WASHINGTON

Among 3 analysts covering Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Raymond James Financial has $96 highest and $9200 lowest target. $93.75’s average target is 21.88% above currents $76.92 stock price. Raymond James Financial had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15. See Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $92.0000 95.0000

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $87 New Target: $93 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $92 New Target: $94 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Buy New Target: $96 Initiates Coverage On

06/03/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Finance Advisory Corp has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). At Bankshares invested in 0.28% or 73,382 shares. Wills Finance Group Inc reported 1.78% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 86,808 were reported by Co Of Toledo Na Oh. Dearborn Partners holds 721,024 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Naples Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.56% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Columbia Asset Mgmt invested in 123,883 shares or 1.04% of the stock. L & S has 0.07% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 17,137 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 13,508 shares. Schafer Cullen, New York-based fund reported 4.54 million shares. Parsec Financial accumulated 93,254 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Hyman Charles D stated it has 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hamlin Cap Mgmt Lc holds 3.13M shares or 4.37% of its portfolio. Miles Capital holds 23,036 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Moreover, Baltimore has 0.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 10,658 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 1.75% above currents $35.38 stock price. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James.

Synovus Financial Corp decreased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 57,080 shares to 15,212 valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) stake by 348,413 shares and now owns 361,413 shares. Ishares Tr (EEM) was reduced too.

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.37 billion. The firm operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other divisions. It has a 10.9 P/E ratio. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Raymond James Financial, Inc. shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsr holds 2,568 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 13,207 shares. Skylands Ltd Company has invested 0.81% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.08% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Peoples stated it has 80 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 353 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 678 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 254,191 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% or 53,967 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 941,428 shares. Pinebridge Investments L P accumulated 15,786 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation has 3,000 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Brinker stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Primecap Communications Ca holds 2.04M shares.

The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $76.92. About 770,095 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors