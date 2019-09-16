Synovus Financial Has Decreased Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake By $1.65 Million; Bok Financial (BOKF) Shorts Decreased By 19.28%

Bok Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) had a decrease of 19.28% in short interest. BOKF’s SI was 768,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 19.28% from 952,500 shares previously. With 142,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Bok Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF)’s short sellers to cover BOKF’s short positions. The SI to Bok Financial Corporation’s float is 2.35%. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 75,611 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO MONITOR TRADE CONDITIONS WITH MAJOR COUNTRIES; 20/04/2018 – DJ BOK Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOKF); 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: RECENT DECISION TO DISCLOSE FX INTERVENTION DETAILS WON’T BE MISUSED BY SPECULATIVE INVESTORS; 20/03/2018 – A BOK BOARD MEMBER SAID IT WOULD BE APPROPRIATE TO MAINTAIN CURRENT POLICY INTEREST RATE FOR A WHILE GIVEN WEAK INFLATION – MINUTES; 21/03/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL CLOSELY MONITOR MARKETS, CAPITAL FLOW; 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL CAUTIOUSLY JUDGE ADDITIONAL POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 29/05/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 5; 12/04/2018 – Rugby-Versatile Bok Goosen out of retirement for Cheetahs; 16/05/2018 – S.KOREA TO DISCLOSE FX POLICY DETAILS ON REGULAR BASIS -BOK, FIN MIN; 11/04/2018 – BOK: INFLATION FOR THIS YR WILL BE SLIGHTLY BELOW LEVEL PROJECTED IN JAN

Synovus Financial Corp decreased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 24.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Synovus Financial Corp sold 4,504 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Synovus Financial Corp holds 14,035 shares with $5.14 million value, down from 18,539 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $37.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $357.31. About 92,254 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 28.09 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Murphy Capital Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 3,600 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Dorsey & Whitney Communication Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 1,414 shares. Polar Cap Llp has 18,944 shares. Eventide Asset Lc has 2.38% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 214,000 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Moreover, Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Delaware has 0.35% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 14,895 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs holds 284,989 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Moreover, Headinvest Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,670 shares. Schroder Management Gp accumulated 363,989 shares or 0.14% of the stock. L And S stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,426 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 23,100 shares. Alps Advisors has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Among 2 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Roper Technologies has $40400 highest and $330 lowest target. $358.67’s average target is 0.38% above currents $357.31 stock price. Roper Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3.

Synovus Financial Corp increased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 6,651 shares to 112,275 valued at $14.63M in 2019Q2. It also upped Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 1,938 shares and now owns 65,835 shares. Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. BOK Financial has $9500 highest and $8500 lowest target. $89.67’s average target is 8.93% above currents $82.32 stock price. BOK Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, September 13 report. Raymond James maintained BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) rating on Thursday, July 25. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $9500 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold BOK Financial Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 28.07 million shares or 0.84% more from 27.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reinhart Ptnrs invested 1.81% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Rhumbline Advisers holds 31,785 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Hsbc Pcl has 278,705 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr Inc stated it has 298 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0% stake. Phocas reported 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Diamond Hill Mgmt has 0.25% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 613,967 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Wedge L L P Nc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 5,930 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 29,714 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Bokf Na reported 0.16% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Envestnet Asset stated it has 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF).

