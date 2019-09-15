Synovus Financial Has Cut Its Stake in Southern Co (SO) by $1.61 Million; Exelon (EXC) Shareholder Lincoln National Has Lowered Position by $388,596 as Market Valuation Declined

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 29,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 814,353 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.04M, down from 843,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 5.39M shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 35.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 8,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 15,271 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732,000, down from 23,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 7.53M shares traded or 26.78% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $855.00M for 13.43 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 13,972 shares to 84,690 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.67 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 7,300 shares to 8,564 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.