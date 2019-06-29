Synovus Financial Has Cut By $2.25 Million Its Lkq (LKQ) Position; Last Week The Mosaic Company (MOS) Coverage

Synovus Financial Corp decreased Lkq Corp (LKQ) stake by 97.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Synovus Financial Corp sold 80,374 shares as Lkq Corp (LKQ)’s stock rose 1.23%. The Synovus Financial Corp holds 2,190 shares with $62,000 value, down from 82,564 last quarter. Lkq Corp now has $8.36B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 3.05 million shares traded or 10.95% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp

Among 8 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mosaic Co had 18 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. Berenberg initiated The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $42 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, March 29 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Susquehanna. See The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $27.0000 Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $31 New Target: $33 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $40 New Target: $38 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $34 New Target: $32 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.66 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It has a 17.29 P/E ratio. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

The stock increased 2.62% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 8.10 million shares traded or 65.74% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. On Friday, May 10 the insider Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022. Shares for $23,550 were bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10. Shares for $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold The Mosaic Company shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 917,512 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.08% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested 0.05% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Flippin Bruce And Porter reported 35,775 shares. 73,742 are owned by Comerica Savings Bank. Becker Mgmt holds 0.84% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 828,529 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 41.04M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Frontier Inv Mngmt Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Psagot Investment House Limited holds 1.6% or 1.38M shares. Westpac has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 15,000 shares.

Synovus Financial Corp increased Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 2,272 shares to 113,795 valued at $21.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) stake by 5,799 shares and now owns 6,862 shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $260,456 activity. $260,456 worth of stock was sold by Quinn John S on Monday, January 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 962,118 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has 15,445 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 535,185 were accumulated by Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation. Greenleaf holds 21,018 shares. 456,005 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. 13,500 are owned by Wendell David. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 347,055 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Research Inc has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 866 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc holds 497 shares. 34,217 were reported by Hartford Management Company. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Llc holds 312,660 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Grp Inc holds 0% or 230 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).