Synovus Financial Has Cut American Intl Group (AIG) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Scopus Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Holding in Fluor New (Call) (FLR) by $3.60 Million

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (Call) (FLR) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Fluor Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.34. About 2.09M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Fluor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 64.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 11,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 6,437 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 18,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 1.85M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG: All Business Will be Transferred to New Entities Ahead Of Brexit; 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has 8,067 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rock Point Advsr Llc holds 1.84% or 90,892 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 232,456 shares. Sound Shore Ct has 3.7% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). North Star Investment Mngmt stated it has 5,700 shares. Mcf Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Savant Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 8,565 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 219,738 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Com reported 583,590 shares. Allstate holds 32,839 shares. Mcrae Cap Management reported 9,125 shares stake. Salzhauer Michael reported 0.1% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.45% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 319,661 shares. Buckhead Cap Limited Co holds 0.97% or 72,112 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Finalizing Transition to Affirmative Cyber Coverage Across Global Commercial Lines – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Names Duncan Ellis Head of Retail Property, North America General Insurance – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 379,027 shares to 494,721 shares, valued at $15.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $869.31M for 13.06 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 0.38% or 28,313 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 353,893 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 14,300 are owned by World Asset Management. Art Advsr Lc has 67,793 shares. Cornerstone Inc has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv reported 39,441 shares stake. Northeast Consultants Inc reported 0.04% stake. Qci Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 100 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 90,307 shares. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 0.36% or 4.99M shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has 29,540 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited owns 0.1% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 2,427 shares. Tcw Group Inc invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Moreover, Amp Invsts has 0.02% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 77,883 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt Corporation has 0.45% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).