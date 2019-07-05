Synovus Financial Has Boosted Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding; Marathon Trading Investment Management Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake By $20.06 Million

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 54.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 106,115 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc holds 87,339 shares with $16.59M value, down from 193,454 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $938.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 6.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/03/2018 – Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending?; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 27/04/2018 – $AAPL new weekly lows; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak; 09/05/2018 – Is Warren Buffett’s Apple bet a value trap?; 16/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Is Said to Plan Meetings With Apple, Google; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 22/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Apple Redoubling Efforts on E-Books; 23/05/2018 – iPhone Czar Seeks $4.3 Billion IPO to Emerge From Apple’s Shadow

Synovus Financial Corp increased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 4.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Synovus Financial Corp acquired 3,538 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Synovus Financial Corp holds 86,117 shares with $9.14 million value, up from 82,579 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $108.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $115.17. About 732,802 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple had 70 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Monness. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $220 target. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, March 14. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $21500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) stake by 10,500 shares to 25,000 valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped General Electric Co (Call) stake by 739,300 shares and now owns 2.57M shares. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) was raised too.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.05 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. Shares for $255,087 were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Associates Incorporated accumulated 253,757 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 3.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 474,785 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.29% or 37,395 shares in its portfolio. 63,870 are held by First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Corporation. Corsair Capital Lp has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Maryland-based Lafayette Invests has invested 1.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ami Inv Mngmt Incorporated owns 3,899 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 2.15% or 16,783 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,860 shares or 2% of the stock. Financial Mngmt Pro reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 53,748 shares. Hamel Associate has 48,221 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 31,430 shares.

Synovus Financial Corp decreased Ishares Tr (ACWI) stake by 118,235 shares to 1,685 valued at $122,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 27,424 shares and now owns 8.81M shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Milestone Group Inc reported 2,574 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.13% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ww Asset Management holds 0.37% or 68,564 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 0.56% or 2.54M shares. Psagot Investment House Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Llc Il has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 698,456 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability has invested 1.75% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). France-based Axa has invested 0.62% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bbt Management invested in 0.88% or 6,576 shares. The Tennessee-based Laffer Investments has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.31% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Halsey Assocs Inc Ct owns 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,900 shares. 68,670 were accumulated by Osher Van De Voorde Invest Mgmt. Ghp Inv owns 12,537 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. Ilan Haviv sold $2.34 million worth of stock. CARP DANIEL A had sold 14,749 shares worth $1.53M on Friday, February 8. Shares for $929,627 were sold by Kozanian Hagop H. PATSLEY PAMELA H also sold $743,400 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, February 6. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold $418,992 worth of stock. Shares for $683,813 were sold by BLINN MARK A on Tuesday, January 29. XIE BING sold $922,762 worth of stock.