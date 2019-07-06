Synovus Financial Has Boosted Its Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holding; Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Barclays PLC (LON:BARC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Barclays PLC had 28 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) on Monday, January 7 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) on Monday, February 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, January 21 with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) rating on Friday, January 11. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and GBX 207 target. The company was maintained on Monday, February 4 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, January 21 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. HSBC maintained Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) on Thursday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. HSBC maintained Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) rating on Friday, January 18. HSBC has “Buy” rating and GBX 240 target. UBS maintained Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. See Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) latest ratings:

01/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 180.00 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 240.00 New Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 200.00 New Target: GBX 180.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 230.00 New Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 230.00 New Target: GBX 220.00 Unchanged

25/04/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 263.00 New Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

Synovus Financial Corp increased Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) stake by 45.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Synovus Financial Corp acquired 13,300 shares as Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)’s stock declined 11.33%. The Synovus Financial Corp holds 42,472 shares with $1.23 million value, up from 29,172 last quarter. Tenet Healthcare Corp now has $2.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 775,588 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 3.5% Position in Tenet; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 28/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS – ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE TO PROVIDE DATA, ANALYTICS, AND TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS WITHIN POST-ACUTE CARE SERVICES MARKET; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Rev $4.7B; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – BOARD HAS TAKEN A SERIES OF ACTIONS TO STRENGTHEN COMPANY’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Terminating Short-Term NOL Shareholder Rights Plan as of Close of Business March 5; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for California and Canada; 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 01/05/2018 – Conifer Health Names Todd Wyatt as New Chief Financial Officer

The stock increased 0.81% or GBX 1.26 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 157.22. About 37.18 million shares traded or 8.60% up from the average. Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 26.90 billion GBP. It offers personal and business banking services, credit cards, transactional and other lending products, and investment services and products. It has a 8.15 P/E ratio. The firm also provides financial advice, primary capital raising and capital markets execution, risk and liquidity management, sales and trading, consumer payments, and wealth management services.

More news for Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “How Do Analysts See Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “StockBeat: Barclays CEO Set for Victory Over Bramson – Yahoo Finance” and published on April 30, 2019 is yet another important article.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cannabis Stocks With Plenty Of Green Ahead – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Canopy Growth Stock: Should CGC Investors Err on the Side of Caution? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amid A Pot Stock Boom, I Have Misgivings About Aurora Cannabis Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week In Cannabis: Colorado Hits $1B In Sales, Harborside In Canada, Kroger Embraces CBD, And More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week In Cannabis: Gillibrand’s Legalization Plan, Analyst Ratings, South Africa’s CBD Store, And Some Legal News – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Tenet Healthcare had 13 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 27. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”.