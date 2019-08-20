Synovus Financial Has Boosted Its Holding in Cintas (CTAS) by $2.00 Million; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 936.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 9,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 11,005 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 1,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $268.66. About 160,767 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 59,961 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 56,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.92. About 5.26M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Psagot House Ltd owns 19,253 shares. Tig Advsrs Limited Com owns 71,368 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. 3,176 are owned by Bruni J V And Company Company. Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 0.26% or 23,956 shares. Punch Associate Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dowling Yahnke owns 1.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 107,233 shares. Regents Of The University Of California owns 6,000 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Round Table Ser Lc has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cortland Advisers Limited Liability holds 1.08M shares or 5.16% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 19,802 shares. 20,825 are held by Bennicas And Associate. Tradition Cap Mngmt reported 21,187 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Cullinan Associate reported 1.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kentucky-based Farmers National Bank has invested 1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cintas (CTAS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of April 18th Options Trading For Cintas (CTAS) – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cintas Earnings: CTAS Stock Surges as Profit Gains Nearly 20% – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 38,390 shares to 3,059 shares, valued at $383,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 6,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark has 378 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company holds 49,996 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Private Na holds 5,345 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd holds 6,920 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 73 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Florida-based Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Citadel Lc stated it has 288,335 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia has invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Carroll Financial Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 559 shares. Bessemer Inc invested in 1.01% or 1.31 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management holds 0.06% or 5,512 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rowland Inv Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 6,358 shares. The New York-based Etrade Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Paloma Prtnrs Company has 0.08% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 15,284 shares.