Synovus Financial Has Boosted Cintas (CTAS) Position; Centurylink Com (CTL) Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Has Upped Its Holding

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 785.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 32,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,975 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $443,000, up from 4,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 4.22M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 936.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 9,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,005 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 1,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $240.47. About 110,639 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink Hit Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Should Investors Buy The Dip In Centurylink? – Benzinga” published on February 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: Wildly High Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Recap & Major Analyst Calls, Looking Backwards & Forwards for 2019 in 10 Minutes – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Lc holds 386,069 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.82M shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank has 1.52 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co holds 0% or 51,747 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Century Companies stated it has 371,864 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Kepos LP has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Cannell Peter B & Com Incorporated has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.13% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 457,605 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt reported 19,154 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company has 42,581 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Mkts has 0.09% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 911,048 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability accumulated 56,742 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. 16.00M shares were sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd, worth $254.40 million. $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. 2,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. STOREY JEFFREY K bought 83,000 shares worth $991,261. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,880 shares to 26,654 shares, valued at $6.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA) by 2 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Cintas Stock Advanced 10% in February – Motley Fool” published on March 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of April 18th Options Trading For Cintas (CTAS) – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cintas: Great Company, Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. FROOMAN THOMAS E had sold 1,740 shares worth $351,106 on Thursday, February 14. $604,920 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) was sold by TYSOE RONALD W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital invested in 0.08% or 2,058 shares. M Incorporated owns 1,240 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cap Fund Mngmt accumulated 2,047 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 16,898 shares. 2,646 were reported by Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership. Williams Jones & Associates accumulated 11,069 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 107,291 shares. Hrt Lc has invested 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). First Citizens Commercial Bank Tru reported 8,773 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has invested 0.14% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bb&T reported 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Lpl Fincl Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 5.61 million were reported by Blackrock. Maverick Ltd owns 18,640 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Aimz Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.61% or 11,612 shares.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 51,137 shares to 12.42M shares, valued at $1.18B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 32,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,547 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).