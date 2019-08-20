Synovus Financial Decreased Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake by $3.01 Million; J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Trimmed Holding in Take (TTWO) by $1.46 Million

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 75.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 5,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, down from 20,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $131.94. About 448,284 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 57.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 16,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,039 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 28,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $184.49. About 1.31M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 145,610 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Credit Suisse Ag has 150,769 shares. Nomura Asset Communication Limited reported 18,196 shares. 16,144 were accumulated by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Assetmark holds 194 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement accumulated 0.22% or 6,057 shares. First Manhattan reported 63 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 0.02% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Alyeska LP holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 175,417 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Inc holds 1,148 shares. 5,321 were accumulated by Two Sigma Limited Liability Com. Ing Groep Nv holds 4,380 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 410,416 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,712 shares to 27,883 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke owns 72,555 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 154,319 shares. Vanguard holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 23.04 million shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hl Fincl Services Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 11,930 shares. Randolph accumulated 2.43% or 67,957 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.7% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Smithfield Tru holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 3,594 shares. 1,000 were reported by Barbara Oil. Reliant Invest Management Ltd Liability reported 3.11% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Harvey Capital Mgmt accumulated 33,015 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 393,346 shares. Redwood Invests Ltd Company has 44,740 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Smith Graham Invest Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.6% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 29,800 shares. Duncker Streett Communications accumulated 150 shares or 0.01% of the stock.