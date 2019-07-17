Synovus Financial Decreased Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake by $1.58 Million; Stock Price Rose; Hightower Advisors Holding in 3M Co (MMM) Cut as Stock Declined

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 5,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 299,114 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.12 million, down from 304,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $175.44. About 519,963 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 32,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,547 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, down from 173,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.89B market cap company. It closed at $54.77 lastly. It is down 32.15% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 25,805 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.37% or 112,018 shares. Plancorp Lc reported 0.64% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 29,488 were reported by Security Natl Trust. 58,200 are owned by Cohen Klingenstein Limited Co. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 19,830 shares. Kings Point Mgmt accumulated 1,277 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.41% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bath Savings Trust, Maine-based fund reported 7,826 shares. St Germain D J holds 0.26% or 11,588 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Advsrs Lc holds 10,210 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical holds 0.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,183 shares. Oarsman Capital holds 1,936 shares. Liberty Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.28% or 2,699 shares. Rockland Tru accumulated 0.27% or 12,328 shares.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 246,429 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $48.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. 3,123 shares valued at $624,295 were sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9. On Thursday, January 31 the insider THULIN INGE G sold $2.66 million. Lindekugel Jon T also sold $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4,681 shares. 9,410 shares were sold by Keel Paul A, worth $1.87 million.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.20B for 21.50 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. sold 10,945 shares worth $501,938.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 24.02 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 10,746 shares to 278,900 shares, valued at $23.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 13,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).