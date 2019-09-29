Synovus Financial Cut By $515,097 Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; Control4 (CTRL) Shorts Down By 2.42%

Synovus Financial Corp decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 3.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Synovus Financial Corp sold 1,419 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Synovus Financial Corp holds 38,582 shares with $14.03M value, down from 40,001 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $215.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices, but could hurt sales; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS TESTING BLENDED-WING PROTOTYPE: CEO; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus finance chief is latest to join departures lounge; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Agrees to Buy Up to 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Planes; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Air Arabia may do 100-jet deal with Airbus or Boeing- Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – Boeing Expands Pilot Development Program with Okay Airways

Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) had a decrease of 2.42% in short interest. CTRL’s SI was 1.09 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.42% from 1.12 million shares previously. With 464,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL)’s short sellers to cover CTRL’s short positions. It closed at $23.91 lastly. It is up 4.74% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRL News: 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 03/05/2018 – Control4 1Q Rev $59.1M; 03/05/2018 – CONTROL4 CORP CTRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $271 MLN TO $275 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Control4 Appoints JD Ellis, General Counsel; 03/05/2018 – CONTROL4 CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME TO BE BETWEEN $1.26 AND $1.33 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Control4 Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRL); 14/03/2018 – Control4 Created its PCNA Training Program to Help Ensure Home Networks Are Always Reliable; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Control4; 03/05/2018 – Control4 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 03/05/2018 – Control4 Sees 2018 Rev $271M-$275M

More notable recent Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook to buy brain science start-up CTRL-labs; CNBC says deal worth $1 billion – Nasdaq” on September 24, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “S&P notches third straight loss after Trump criticizes China in UN speech, impeachment worries rise – MarketWatch” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Facebook Bets Big on Human Brains Controlling Computers – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Control4 Corp (CTRL) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Control4 Shares Got Crushed Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions for the connected home or business in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $640.77 million. It offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices in the home automation market. It has a 15.89 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits .

Among 2 analysts covering Control4 Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:CTRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Control4 Corporation – Common Stock has $2400 highest and $2400 lowest target. $24’s average target is 0.38% above currents $23.91 stock price. Control4 Corporation – Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Roth Capital. The rating was downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral” on Friday, May 10.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Buckingham Previews Boeing’s Q3: ‘Tactically Bullish’ – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “737 Max return up to individual countries – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $422.67’s average target is 10.40% above currents $382.86 stock price. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. Wolfe Research downgraded it to “Peer Perform” rating and $39300 target in Thursday, July 25 report.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.