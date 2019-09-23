Synovus Financial Cut American Express Co (AXP) Position By $986,706; PQ Group Holdings (PQG) Sellers Increased By 26.13% Their Shorts

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) had an increase of 26.13% in short interest. PQG’s SI was 283,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 26.13% from 225,000 shares previously. With 97,300 avg volume, 3 days are for PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG)’s short sellers to cover PQG’s short positions. The SI to PQ Group Holdings Inc’s float is 0.77%. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 15,144 shares traded. PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) has declined 11.92% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.92% the S&P500. Some Historical PQG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ PQ Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PQG); 21/03/2018 – PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC PQG.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.19; 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings to Participate in Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 21/03/2018 – PQ Group Holdings 4Q Net $65M; 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings Backs FY18 Adj Ebitda View $470M-$490; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.6% Position in PQ Group Holdings Inc; 16/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – PQ Group Holdings Sees 2018 Sales $1.545B-$1.574B; 21/03/2018 – PQ Group Holdings Sees 2018 EBIT $470M-EBIT $490M

Synovus Financial Corp decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 21.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Synovus Financial Corp sold 8,022 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Synovus Financial Corp holds 28,886 shares with $3.57M value, down from 36,908 last quarter. American Express Co now has $97.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $117.19. About 682,628 shares traded. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending

More notable recent PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PQ Group Holdings to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PQ Group Holdings to Host First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET – Business Wire” published on April 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PQ Group Holdings Reports First Quarter 2019 Results; Operating Performance On Track; Reaffirming 2019 Outlook – Business Wire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PQ Group Holdings Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PQ Group Reports Solid Second Quarter 2019 Results; Completed Sale of Product Line for $28 Million; Sale Gain, Refining Services and Catalysts Performance Drives 94% Higher Net Income – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It has a 28.44 P/E ratio. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

More notable recent American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Woman-Owned Businesses Are Growing 2X Faster On Average Than All Businesses Nationwide – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everett Harris & Co Ca invested 0.03% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Boston Partners owns 2.89M shares. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Corporation, a Colorado-based fund reported 432,531 shares. Capital Fund Management invested in 0.05% or 41,352 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt has invested 0.04% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Freestone Cap Lc owns 41,538 shares. Rockland Tru Communications accumulated 0.08% or 6,434 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na stated it has 0.06% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.25% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) or 132,057 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,484 shares. Amer Natl Registered Advisor reported 0.7% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability Com reported 0.57% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 2.25% or 237,863 shares. State Street has invested 0.33% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP).

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 17.19% above currents $117.19 stock price. American Express had 12 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 3. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $13200 target in Monday, July 22 report. Wells Fargo maintained American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 22. The stock of American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America.