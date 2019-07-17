Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Both Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) and United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial Corp. 36 3.69 N/A 3.26 10.54 United Community Banks Inc. 27 4.11 N/A 2.15 12.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Synovus Financial Corp. and United Community Banks Inc. United Community Banks Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Synovus Financial Corp. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Synovus Financial Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than United Community Banks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Synovus Financial Corp. and United Community Banks Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial Corp. 0.00% 13.1% 1.2% United Community Banks Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. United Community Banks Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.27 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Synovus Financial Corp. and United Community Banks Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial Corp. 0 1 4 2.80 United Community Banks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Synovus Financial Corp.’s consensus price target is $43.6, while its potential upside is 24.00%. On the other hand, United Community Banks Inc.’s potential upside is 15.44% and its consensus price target is $32. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Synovus Financial Corp. seems more appealing than United Community Banks Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.7% of Synovus Financial Corp. shares and 91.7% of United Community Banks Inc. shares. Synovus Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of United Community Banks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synovus Financial Corp. -4.42% -3.48% -9.8% -8.86% -35.91% 7.38% United Community Banks Inc. -2.25% 4.99% -3.22% 5.77% -16.6% 27.35%

For the past year Synovus Financial Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than United Community Banks Inc.

Summary

Synovus Financial Corp. beats United Community Banks Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting various types of demand and savings deposits; mortgage, installment, and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfer services; Internet based banking services; and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 28 divisions and 248 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.