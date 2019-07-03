Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Valuation Declined While Private Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $422,484; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Winslow Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 12,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 186,430 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, down from 198,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. About 836,825 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 300,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492.49 million, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.58M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SNV’s profit will be $160.08M for 8.73 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.02% EPS growth.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 157,625 shares to 713,265 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 981,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 991,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $101.33 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million. 13,804 shares valued at $3.45M were sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. 21,258 shares valued at $4.95M were sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M on Tuesday, January 8. The insider Parasnis Abhay sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19M worth of stock or 41,560 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 13,753 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $351.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A (NYSE:VEEV) by 371,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69M shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

