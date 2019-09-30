Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Stake Maintained by Snyder Capital Management L P; As Team Com (TISI) Stock Value Declined, Teton Advisors Has Increased Its Position

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 41,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 803,005 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.11 million, up from 761,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.95. About 311,460 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Team Inc Com (TISI) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 23,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% . The institutional investor held 310,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75M, up from 286,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Team Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $551.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 56,013 shares traded. Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has declined 26.07% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TISI News: 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Team Inc; 05/03/2018 Team Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 09/03/2018 – Team, Inc. Announces Amendment to Credit Facility; 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 04/04/2018 – Team Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11-12; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.5% Position in Team Inc; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 32c; 13/03/2018 – TEAM INC 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 1.0C; 15/03/2018 – Team Inc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Regions Bank executive named CFO at Synovus – Birmingham Business Journal” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shareholders Are Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Synovus Financial Corporation: Synovus to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on October 22, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Synovus Announces Quarterly Dividends – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Team (TISI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Team, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Team, Inc. (TISI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Robert Skaggs, Jr. Appointed to Team, Inc. Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Team, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

