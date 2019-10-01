Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) EPS Estimated At $1.01; NIGHTFOOD HLDGS (NGTF) Shorts Down By 15.25%

NIGHTFOOD HLDGS INC (OTCMKTS:NGTF) had a decrease of 15.25% in short interest. NGTF’s SI was 5,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 15.25% from 5,900 shares previously. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.0047 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3607. About 40,349 shares traded. NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report $1.01 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 6.32% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. SNV’s profit would be $155.85M giving it 8.85 P/E if the $1.01 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, Synovus Financial Corp.’s analysts see 1.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.76. About 835,257 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV)

Among 6 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synovus Financial has $4200 highest and $3800 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 13.73% above currents $35.76 stock price. Synovus Financial had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line”. The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 27. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Synovus Bank that provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $5.52 billion. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. It has a 10.54 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.