Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) EPS Estimated At $0.99; Ranger Investment Management LP Cut Pegasystems (PEGA) Stake By $7.58 Million

Analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report $0.99 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 7.61% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. SNV’s profit would be $155.93 million giving it 8.94 P/E if the $0.99 EPS is correct. After having $0.98 EPS previously, Synovus Financial Corp.’s analysts see 1.02% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 1.06M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) stake by 10.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 116,548 shares as Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)’s stock rose 23.41%. The Ranger Investment Management Lp holds 965,718 shares with $62.77 million value, down from 1.08 million last quarter. Pegasystems Inc. now has $6.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $78.1. About 466,696 shares traded or 39.10% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 13.60% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Transformation; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 31C; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) $0.15

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $313,752 activity. $81,673 worth of stock was sold by Trefler Leon on Wednesday, January 16. STILLWELL KENNETH had sold 2,600 shares worth $147,134. Shares for $84,945 were sold by PYLE MICHAEL R.

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased Siteone Landscape Supply Inc. stake by 162,421 shares to 436,914 valued at $24.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Axon Enterprise Inc. stake by 260,959 shares and now owns 525,809 shares. Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pegasystems Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) rating on Wednesday, May 8. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $8100 target. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 8,191 shares. Cambridge Tru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Fifth Third Comml Bank owns 1,820 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 52,244 shares. Tpg Holding (Sbs) Advsrs stated it has 2.07 million shares or 2.65% of all its holdings. 1.08 million were accumulated by Fmr Lc. United Service Automobile Association owns 5,608 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,163 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.20 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 41,685 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 321 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Serv Grp Inc has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Gam Holdings Ag reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Sei Invs Company reported 0% stake. Ranger Inv Limited Partnership holds 4.54% or 965,718 shares.

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 106.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% negative EPS growth.

