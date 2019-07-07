Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) EPS Estimated At $0.99; OPTIVA ORDINARY SHARES (RKNEF) Shorts Up By 100%

Analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report $0.99 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 7.61% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. SNV’s profit would be $160.08M giving it 8.85 P/E if the $0.99 EPS is correct. After having $0.98 EPS previously, Synovus Financial Corp.’s analysts see 1.02% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 633,043 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

OPTIVA INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) had an increase of 100% in short interest. RKNEF’s SI was 600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 6 days are for OPTIVA INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RKNEF)’s short sellers to cover RKNEF’s short positions. It closed at $31.01 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Synovus Bank that provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $5.67 billion. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. It has a 10.59 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Among 5 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Synovus Financial had 9 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Sunday, February 24. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens. The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, January 10. PiperJaffray upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $45 target in Tuesday, January 22 report.

