Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial Corp. 36 3.39 N/A 3.31 11.54 Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 20 2.22 N/A 1.88 10.89

Table 1 demonstrates Synovus Financial Corp. and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Synovus Financial Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Synovus Financial Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial Corp. 0.00% 12.6% 1.1% Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Synovus Financial Corp. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.31 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synovus Financial Corp. and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial Corp. 0 1 4 2.80 Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$41.2 is Synovus Financial Corp.’s average target price while its potential upside is 14.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synovus Financial Corp. and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 83.3% and 4.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Synovus Financial Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.5% of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synovus Financial Corp. 2.5% 8.84% 5.53% 5.59% -23.23% 19.32% Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 1.07% 7.16% -2.21% -7.51% -1.91% 1.08%

For the past year Synovus Financial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation.

Summary

Synovus Financial Corp. beats Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation on 11 of the 10 factors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting various types of demand and savings deposits; mortgage, installment, and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfer services; Internet based banking services; and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 28 divisions and 248 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.